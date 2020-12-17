The Bigger Picture, Lil Baby Sponsors the Birthday Party of Gianna Floyd

The death of blacks at the hands of police sparked the song “the Bigger Picture” for Lil Baby. Black Americans are at their wits end when it comes to the senseless murders of black people by police.

Georges life was taken too soon, and caught on camera as an officer kneeled on his neck, although Mr. Floyd shouted plenty of times that he couldn’t breathe. The shooting death of Breonna Taylor which occurred around the similar time of Floyd’s death also left a crying outpour from the black community in America. We are still fighting for justice the both of these deaths and many moe deaths of blacks at the hands of officers, including the most recent Casey Goodson Jr.

It was dope for Lil Baby to show up and show some love to Gianna Floyd the young daughter of the late George Floyd.

Pretty dope huh?