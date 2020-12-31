LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Economic empowerment should be top of mind for any person of color that survived 2020. One rapper is bossing up in a multi billion dollar business.

As spotted on High Snobiety YG is getting into the footwear game. Earlier this week the Compton MC revealed that he has a sneaker set to debut in 2021. Called the 4Hunnid, the silhouette bears a striking resemblance to the Nike Cortez model which has become synonymous with West Coast street culture. His design is a low top model that features a flame where the swoosh would typically be. We also get the iconic heel flares, herringbone soles, and a zig zag cut lace guard. Additionally there is a red color block on the midsole to match the flame on the middle part of the upper panel.

YG teased the shoe in four different colorways including a red, black and sky blue. No word on pricing but the official website states they will be available in March. Is this a drip, flip or skip for you? Let us know in the comments section below.

My Krazy Kicks: YG Is About To Release His Own Sneaker Line was originally published on hiphopwired.com

