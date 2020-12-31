What Rona?: Diddy Celebrates Son’s 27th Birthday With Mask-Less Party In Miami

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Some folk just have to get their party on, even during a pandemic. The latest, and certainly not the last, to make such a questionable decision is Sean “Diddy” Combs, who threw a birthday bash for his son Justin’s 27th birthday in Miami.

Nope, it was not an intimate gathering in the slightest. According to TMZ it went down Wednesday night (Dec. 30) in Miami, Florida, and there wasn’t a mask in sight—besides the servers.

Per TMZ:

Diddy led the crowd in singing “Happy Birthday” to Justin during the Wednesday night celebration that started at Swan restaurant, and eventually moved to Victory Restaurant & Lounge. Both joints were packed to the gills with folks popping bottles and a custom Dior cake for Justin. It’s 2020, so the first thing that hits you looking at the video is … no one, besides the staff, was wearing masks. That’s life in Florida these days, where there are few COVID-restrictions. Justin’s gift from Pops was a Rolex, but not just any Rollie … it’s a custom-made one Diddy says he designed as a sort of family crest! Just last week, Diddy also hosted a Miami yacht birthday party for his twin daughters D’Lila and Jessie — and an 80th bday event for his mom, Janice Combs. Remember, she got $1 mil and a new car! We’re going to assume Diddy made sure all the guests test-negative for COVID-19 before attending his shindigs, but is it really worth the risk? Diddy did cancel his famed New Year’s Eve party this year due to COVID-19 concerns. He was also out in Miami handing out gift cards and gift bags to help out people having trouble paying their rent in Miami. However, he was also been catching flack for a note he shared on IG stating, “If 2020 didn’t bring the Hustle out of you, it ain’t in you.” That sentiment comes off rather tone-deaf since Diddy is a multi-millionaire while people who also hustled their way into small businesses lost them through no fault of their own—not to mention those who lost their lives due to this pandemic. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Diddy (@diddy)

But hey, we trust Justin had a blast.

What Rona?: Diddy Celebrates Son's 27th Birthday With Mask-Less Party In Miami

