New year, new do.

Shea Butter songstress Ari Lennox is entering 2021 with shorter hair after she chopped off several inches of her curls on Instagram.

If you visit the singer’s profile page, you’ll notice she deleted all her previous photos leaving one video of her showing off her new cut while rocking a tank top and gold hoop earrings.

Lennox shared the moment she cut her hair in her Instastories. She simply parted her hair into two sections, sectioned the back off by ponytail and snipped right under her hair tie. Then she trimmed several inches off the front of her tresses ending with this professional looking tapered cut.

Obviously Lennox wanted to go into the new year making a big statement and cutting off any dead ends from 2020. Cutting or trimming your hair is essential for healthy hair growth. She finished wash day deep conditioning and detangling her tresses with a paddle brush.

In other Ari Lennox news, when she isn’t trending just for being a beautiful and sultry Black woman, she recently released the song Grounded for Google’s #BlackOwnedFriday initiative to support Black businesses.

You know what they say about a woman who cuts her hair, we’re looking forward to what energy Ari is going to bring to 2021.

Ari Lennox Chops Off Her Hair For The New Year was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

