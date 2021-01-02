Larry King Hospitalized with Covid-19

The legendary talk show host has been hospitalized with the covid-19 virus. This comes from a ABC News source, Larry King has tested positive for the virus. There is a source close to Kings family that has confirmed the news.

Say a prayer for King has he has already fought so many health issues over the years and he will be fighting this one. He is 87 years old, he was admitted to Cedars Sinai Medical Center.

King hosted “Larry King Live,” a hugely popular primetime talk show that ran from 1985 to 2010.

We pray for a speedy recover.

