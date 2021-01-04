Rihanna Shuts Down Fans About New Album!

It has literally been 5 years since fans have least heard a Rihanna Album. IN 2016 the songstress dropped “Anti” and the bad gal has since been focused on achieving her other goals, like a successful Fenty makeup line, and a Savage x Fenty lingerie line.

Rihanna posted a photo on IG citing a new years resolution, and of course the Navy could not wait to get into Rihs business about dropping an album in 2021 and she clearly shut them down.

the caption, “new year’s resolution: apply the pressure.” One fan wrote, “Resolution should be releasing the album.” To that, Rihanna replied, “this comment is sooo 2019. grow up,” and then added “2021 energy.” Ooop!

I have to admit Im with the fan on this one! Rihanna drop an album already, DAMN!!!! I guess well have to wait later in the year to see what the badgal does.

Courtesy of Cosmopolitan.com