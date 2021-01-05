Tommy Returned to the Power Finale!

OMG! Did you catch the Power Book II Finale: Ghost? Let me just say it was amazing in my opinion, however I do think the ending was a bit rushed and I am not going to put any spoiler alerts here, but Im very happy with what the directors and producers are doing with the show.

So Tariq is officially like father like son, he has become the exact man he killed, his dad GHOST!

A fan favorite appeared on the season finale, Tommy(Joseph Sikora) because he got word that Tasha was trying to pin the murder of Ghost on him, and we all know who killed Ghost, right?

I was super excited when I seen Tommys car parked outside the storefront. He is definitely the next big character after Omari Hardwicks Ghost.

You can expect to see him on his on spinoff of the show, Power Book IV: Force. Next up in the line up is Power Book III: Raising Kanan.

Courtesy of EW.com