Reverend Al Sharpton Deliver a Speech at Public Memorial Andre Hill

The city of Columbus is still seeking justice for the wrongful murder of Andre Hill, by Columbus Police officer Adam Coy. Today is a public memorial that is being held at the First Church of God 3480 Refugee Road. The family and friends of Andre Hill are grieving his death.
The memorial was put together by Attorney for the Hill family, Ben Crump. In attendance is Representative Joyce Beatty and Bishop Timothy Clark.
Although the city of Columbus would have loved to step out and show the family their support, this memorial service was invitation only.
On Dec 22nd Adam Coy was fired from the Columbus Police Dept. BCI is continuing to investigate.
Courtesy of 10tv