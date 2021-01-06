Who knew? There are always those certain songs that you sang as a kid, and realized what you were actually really saying years later. Or, you interpret a song a certain way, but it may have been created with another message in mind.

After years of fans running with the narrative that singer Tweet’s hit single, “Oops (Oh My)” was about masturbation, Missy Elliott decided it was finally time to debunk that particular breakdown.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

On Monday (Jan. 4), a fan posted a clip of Tweet’s 2002 music video with the caption, “Tweet said masturbation but make it a bop,” eliciting a response from Missy herself.

Missy took noticed and responded by saying on Twitter, “#Funfact this song was never bout masturbation,” Elliott revealed. “It was always about her appreciating her dark skin (self-love) when she looked in the mirror. It was the listeners that thought it was about sex & just ran with it… & we just let the consumers mind create what they wanted.”

“Oops (Oh My)” was the lead single from Tweet’s 2002 debut album Hummingbird and peaked to number seven on the Billboard Hot 100.

#Funfact this song was never bout Masturbation it was always about her appreciating her Dark Skin (Self Love)when she looked in the mirror🙂 it was the listeners that thought it was about sex & just ran with it… & we just let the consumers mind create what they wanted🙌🏾 https://t.co/Vd9NHfuzJR — Missy Elliott (@MissyElliott) January 5, 2021

After all these years, what did you think the song was actually about? Let us know on social media!

SEE ALSO: Raphael Warnock Beats Kelly Loeffler To Become Georgia’s First Black US Senator

SEE ALSO: The First Trailer Regina King’s Directorial Debut ‘One Night in Miami’ Is Giving Us Oscar Vibes Already

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

HEAD BACK TO THEMORNINGHUSTLE.COM HOME PAGE

Who Knew? Missy Elliott Reveals True Meaning Behind Tweet’s ‘Oops (Oh My)’ was originally published on themorninghustle.com