4 Burglars Attempt to Rob Dr. Dre While Hospitalized!

At this point Dr. Dre really can’t catch a break. After suffering a brain aneurysm just this past Monday and going through a really nasty divorce with his wife, Nicole Young, several men attempted to burglarize his home while still being hospitalized and in the ICU.

According to TMZ, law enforcement responded to burglars allegedly attempting to rob the legendary producer’s California home. Reports state that four men were spotted on Dre’s Brentwood property around 2 a.m. Check out the news story below!

Unfortunately for the men, security met them before they were able to reach the main portion of the residence and police were called. The criminals fled the scene, but were followed and caught on helicopter cameras and eventually apprehended by police.

It’s assumed that the men heard the news of Dr. Dre’s condition and jumped at the opportunity to burglarize his home because they knew he wasn’t there. All four suspects were arrested for attempted burglary and are currently in custody.

Dr. Dre is being cared for at Cedars Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles. He is currently in stable condition, and doctors are trying to determine what exactly caused the aneurysm, which is a bulge or ballooning in a blood vessel.

Dre had enough strength to share an update with us on Instagram last night, “Thanks to my family, friends and fans for their interest and well wishes. I’m doing great and getting excellent care from my medical team. I will be out of the hospital and back home soon. Shout out to all the great medical professionals at Cedars. One Love!!,” he wrote.

Source: XXL

Also On Power 107.5: