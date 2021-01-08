Entertainment Rundown, Jazmine Sullivan Drops New Album!

One of my favorite songstress has dropped her album today, none other than the raspy sultry singer Jazmine Sullivan with “Heaux Tales”

This 14 track album is all about women getting there power back and standing in its truth. Before the anticipated album Sullivan dropped the song “Girl Like Me” with H.E.R. and yes its a BANGER!

According to Rap-Up.com Sullivan was very excited to have H.E.R. on the track and the alum with be featuring the likes of Ari Lennox, and Anderson . Paak.

When asked about her album and how its different from her other music she said “Heaux Tales is about my observation of today’s women standing in their power and owning who they are,” explained Jazmine. “No longer is male patriarchy dictating what it means to be a ‘good girl.’ The truth is, women of all ages have been called a ‘heaux’ at some point in life, whether deserved or not, by some man trying to put us in our place; a place designed to keep us under control, out of the way and usually beneath them.”

Go get those Heaux Tales and Vibe out!