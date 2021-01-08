Brazilian Women Now Fleeing to Argentina for an Abortion

Women are leaving the comforts of their home to head to the capital of Argentina, Buenos Aires, seeking something forbidden in Brazil, an abortion.

Abortions are now legalized in Argentina, if it is considered rape, or a health risk. It can be an health risk if it affects the mental, physical, or emotional well being of the mother. The abortion is only allowed up to 14 weeks of pregnancy, after that no doctor will perform the procedure.

A lot of women in Brazil without means are trying to dodge risks and legal obstacles in Latin America’s most populous country. The only other places in Latin America where abortion is legal are Cuba, Guyana, French Guiana and parts of Mexico.

Now that Argentina has approved legalization, now women will be provided with an affordable, safe and legal option at their doorstep.

“Abortion is a common experience in a woman’s life. But at the same time, it is a sensitive political issue, and made sensitive by men in power,” Diniz said, a Browns University researcher stated.

The laws in Brazil have remained the same since 1940, although about 15% of their Congress are women.

Courtesy of nbcnews.com