Cleveland Browns Playoff Win 48-37 Against the Pittsburgh Steelers!

Im not crying, you are!! Did you see that man mama? The Browns have defeated the Steelers in a Wildcard Playoff rounds, and if nothing has made my year so far, its definitely watching my home team get a dub while in the playoffs, they are two games away from playing in the Super Bowl.

I am still holding these tears back. Did you know that this victory is the Browns first postseason win since 1995, and their first playoff road win since 1969.

Its obvious you can’t just show up to a playoff game, you have to to by any means necessary show out.

Yup the Cleveland Browns have beat the Pittsburgh Steelers for first playoff win since 1995!

Kickoff against the Chiefs is Sunday at 3:05p