Headkrack has the latest health updates surrounding Dr. Dre. Last week he had a rough week, and doctors are keeping him in the hospital to keep an eye on him to investigate the brain aneurysm.

In other news, Akademiks is starting some drama. He seems to think that Megan’s looks, shooting incident, and clothing deals, are the reason she’s popular.

Headkrack always shares the most streamed movies this week.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Text “HUSTLE” to 71007 to join The Morning Hustle Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

HEAD BACK TO THEMORNINGHUSTLE.COM HOME PAGE

Hip Hop Spot: Dr. Dre Remains In The ICU As Doctors Investigate The Cause Of His Brain Aneurysm was originally published on themorninghustle.com

Also On Power 107.5: