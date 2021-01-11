21 Savage Charges $100K For Feature According To Manager

If you want 21 Savage to feature on your song, you better come correct with a bag because the Atlanta rapper’s manager just revealed he’s asking for six-figures to hop on a verse. Recently, 21 Savage has featured on songs with artists like Mulatto, Real Recognize Rio, and more, but his upcoming feature appearances will be more limited as it has been revealed by Justin “Meezy” Williams, Savage’s manager, that the rapper is only accepting offers worth upwards of $100,000.
"SoHo Karen" Miya Ponsetto Finally Arrested For Attacking Black Teen Over "Stolen" Cellphone, Gets Snappy With Gayle King During Inteview
"SoHo Karen" Miya Ponsetto Finally Arrested For Attacking Black Teen Over "Stolen" Cellphone, Gets Snappy With Gayle King During Inteview
1. Yup
1 of 11
Miya is exactly who she presented herself to be in the video, and her “daddy” baseball cap is just the cherry atop a garbage, racist, dookie-sundae. https://t.co/cwKkvWBt2H— Natasha Rothwell (@natasharothwell) January 8, 2021
2. FACTS
2 of 11
I just imagined speaking to any elder the way Ms. Daddy Hat spoke to Gayle King and I nearly blacked out from the stress— Anne Branigin 🔆 (@AnneBranigin) January 8, 2021
3. No lies detected.
3 of 11
here lies the privilege of “SoHo Karen” as she wears a “daddy” hat to a national television interview with Gayle King and cuts her off with a hand up and “enough” while calling herself a “sweet girl” https://t.co/2ZeV5q5Hfi— Arianna Davis (@ariannagdavis) January 8, 2021
4.
4 of 11
watching gayle king get a woman in a daddy hat to narc on herself just gave me a masters degree in journalism https://t.co/HCg4eMazsV— kelsey weekman (@kelsaywhat) January 8, 2021
5.
5 of 11
not her wearing a daddy hat pic.twitter.com/sZw5ujE6JF— hunter harris (@hunteryharris) January 8, 2021
6. Unbelievable
6 of 11
nahhh u gotta be kidding me lmfao this grown ass woman really hit a 14 yr old black boy AFTER accusing him of stealing her phone (which he never had) and when they interviewed her this morning she wore a daddy hat and said she couldnt be racist cuz she's 22 huh?!?!?!?!— first-mate prance (@bocxtop) January 8, 2021
7.
7 of 11
well, i've been accused of doing a racially motivated assault, time to put on a hat that says "Daddy" and go on national television to explain myself without any preparation https://t.co/Xlfg3de5HS— Law Boy, Esq. (@The_Law_Boy) January 8, 2021
8.
8 of 11
when i appear on national television to justify my act of racist violence against a child, i too bring out my finest daddy hat https://t.co/hfW4VWPJHR— Scaachi (@Scaachi) January 8, 2021
9.
9 of 11
Attorney: [very softly] stop.— Roman (@Roman_RT_) January 8, 2021
This is why attorneys should be careful in choosing who they represent. Like, maybe the girl that assaulted a black child and wore a cap that says “Daddy” for an interview isn’t worth your time.
10.
10 of 11
Going on CBS This Morning after I was the cause of an embarrassing national incident wherein I assaulted a teen, hang on gotta put on my best Daddy hat— Jill Filipovic (@JillFilipovic) January 8, 2021
11.
11 of 11
To so blatantly refer to herself as a “girl” to appear as a young/helpless victim while referring to the kid she attacked as a “guy” so they sound older and threatening is precisely how white feminism weaponizes to avoid accountability. And that damn “Daddy” hat...tf?! https://t.co/nD2AFHZI1h— Tis My Season 🎃 😈 (@DarkSkyLady) January 8, 2021
21 Savage Charges $100K For Feature According To Manager was originally published on wiznation.com