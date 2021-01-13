Cadillac eVTOL is an Electric Personal Air Taxi!

2021 is bringing more an more amazing advancement in technologies along. GM has announced that Cadillac will be getting an electric air taxi. This is new to the motor company, taking their first dive into aerial transportation.

The prototype is gorgeous, edgy, sleek, that has vertical take off and landing. Its a four-rotor aircraft is powered by a 90-kWh EV motor at speeds of up to 56 mph, GM’s first look into aerial mobility. Based on the images, this looks like a single-seat drone, that will be used for shorter trips throughout cities.

Accordiing to CNET details on when we can expect this vehicle were scarce, anthers no clue if GM has a functional prototype just yet.

Would you be interested in taking a trip in an air taxi?