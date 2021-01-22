YFN Lucci Request Bond to Support his Mother and 4 Kids!

Rayshawn Bennet, known as rapper YFN Lucci has asked that a judge to release him on bond so that he can get to the four young kids that he supports financially and his mother.

Reported by the jasminebrand.com , Lucci was identified as the alleged driver in a drive-by shooting that killed one person in the car.

Arrest warrants allege the Lucci was along with three other gang members, and in a n are that a rival gang dominated when two people in the car shoot rifles. A man by the name James Adams, 28, who was in the car, died when he was hit in the head by returned fire.

Theres a video of Adams saying these words below right before the shooting.

“We’re fitting to (expletive) this city up, man!”

His bond states that he does no plan to flea, also is no thereat to society, and that he has never had a case before. He is facing major jail time, and is currently being held at the Fulton County Jail. He turned himself in on Jan 13.

The current charges are felony murder charge, aggravated assault, part in street gang activity, and possession of an firearm in commission of a felony.