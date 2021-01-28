Gunna Gifts Mom A Brand New Benz Coupe For Her Birthday!

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Source: Abrielle Williams / AbbyThaHomieIt is not abnormal these days for celebs to shower their friends and loved ones with lavish gifts. Rapper, Gunna made sure to thank his mom in a big way by gifting her a brand new Mercedes-Benz for her birthday!

You know mom’s always hold it down and so its necessary to make sure she feels the love on her special day. Gunna spared for expense for his mom dukes.

This past Tuesday, Gunna along with family and friends, celebrated his mother’s birthday by surprising her with a brand new Benz.

Gunna gifted mom an all black convertible coup and says he made it a coup just so his mom can cruise by herself and not worry about anyone asking for a ride. He topped off the lavish surprise with 4 brand new bags filled with red roses.

Happy Birthday Momma Gunna!

Source: Complex

