Drake Pays off Mans Debt and he Doubles Up

So as fans are patiently waiting for the OVO artist, Drake, to drop his album Certified Lover Boy, you can catch him out here being a good samaritan.

A guy on IG by the name of Bucks.b. from.da.east was posting his new years resolution online, and how he needed to save up so he doesn’t go broke. This guy was on 6ixBuzz TV counting up the money he has made so far this year, somewhere between $500-$1300, some way Drake came across all of this and left a comment “Yo whats this mans PayPal Im doubling that for my guy Bucks B.”

So yeah the 6 God kept his word and manage to get in touch with the guy, which doubled Bucks savings and ultimately got him out of debt.

Theres no telling when we will get another album from Drake but sometime this year we can definitely expect one.

Courtesy of HNHH