Real Housewives of Atlanta’s Drew Sidora stopped by the Lemonade stand with Leah Henry to SPILL on all the drama happening on the show. Honey she said names and let it be known! The Actress talked about the wig shade happening on the show and just how she feels about her cast mates. Drew talked about the perception of her marriage and how it played out on national TV.

Even with the drama on the show, Drew shared some of her favorite moments from roles in hit movies and shows like “That’s So Raven,” “The Game,” “White Chicks,” “Crazy, Sexy, Cool” and “Step It Up.” To see the shade and secrets watch the full interview! Grab a cup, throw it back, and sip on ALL of that!

RHOA’s Drew Sidora SPILLS About Show Drama, Tells Set Secrets , & Talks Decades Long Acting Career was originally published on kysdc.com

