Erica “Buss It” Banks Talks Relationship With Megan Thee Stallion, New Music + More

Now you may know her from that fire new single, “Buss It” but she goes by the name of Erica Banks and she stopped by the QuickSilva Show to chit chat for a bit. Now, “Buss It” was trending on TikTok and it didn’t stop there. Erica talks about her favorite “Buss It” challenge and how it spiraled into something viral and successful. Banks says sampling music wasn’t really the plan, “I was just being creative … no motive behind it”. Quick and Diva discuss Erica’s experience working with Yella Beezy on his new single “Star”, make sure y’all go check that out. Banks shared her experience growing up and Dallas and even gave Diva a few pointers on where to visit. Also, Erica got a chance to play Think Quick, how y’all think she did?
To see what else Quick and Diva talked about with Erica Banks, check out the full interview below:
Also, watch Dominique Da Diva’s previous interview with Erica Banks here:
Jordyn Woods Entered The #BussItChallenge Chat, Karl-Anthony Towns & Twitter Approves
God is Good 😌 pic.twitter.com/Ud0PSVX2eH— Karl-Anthony Towns (@KarlTowns) January 26, 2021
Mannnnn Jordyn Woods video lawd 😫🥴 pic.twitter.com/f8r9TVidNs— It's H🥃⚜ (@Stang5_0Gang) January 26, 2021
Jordyn Woods buss it challenge. Her ass bouncing to the back of her neck. Delete before my man sees— a baking hun 👩🏾🍳 (@gyaldemshnicker) January 26, 2021
Tristan when he finds out that Jordyn Woods made a Buss it video pic.twitter.com/zCDC51WHAj— Tax Evasion Expert (@Bread_God_) January 26, 2021
I still think about how the Kardashians tried to cancel Jordyn Woods and it back fired pic.twitter.com/6wTWBZ0wQz— Didi🌻 (@_didilulu) January 26, 2021
Khloe after watching Jordyn woods bussit challenge😭😭😂 pic.twitter.com/u4Yz2KHLu3— HelenDaDon💰 (@Yeraaaa1) January 26, 2021
Jordyn Woods booty got a 40 inch vertical dawg that mf was jumpin— Tiger Goods 🐯 (@tigergoods15) January 26, 2021
All niggas at Jordyn Woods bussit challenge😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/MJewieVIcf— Dor!an (@freak_cheerios) January 26, 2021
Jordyn Woods downstairs neighbors when she did the buss it challenge pic.twitter.com/H9Y0RKCuRq— Dwayne (@DwayneWayne25) January 26, 2021
Jordyn Woods' ass really bounced up past her neck and gave the top of her head a high five on that buss it challenge video. Omg!!! pic.twitter.com/Hd0qE3hMH2— Kenny M (@kennaymart) January 26, 2021
Jordyn Woods finally did the bussit challenge. What a mighty God we serve pic.twitter.com/ioWWsXnXi0— Bust A. Nuttington III ➐ (@Jhordan_wit_a_H) January 26, 2021
my girl mad at me for watching the jordyn woods buss it challenge pic.twitter.com/d85QCbKbN1— shoob💫 (@subi_lawal14) January 26, 2021
Jordyn Woods just did the buss it challenge.— kd 📸✨ (@____justkd) January 26, 2021
That thang is thangin, thangingly
tristan texting jordyn woods after seeing her buss it challenge pic.twitter.com/k80nQR2A8o— 𝓒𝓮𝓵𝓮𝓫 𝓢𝓹𝓪𝓶 💰 (@CelebrityFasho4) January 26, 2021
Jordyn Woods just resurrected the Buss It Challenge after Chloe Bailey killed it and I am pleased! pic.twitter.com/f6cys3NPuf— Fuck Daniel Cameron (@ilaugh_last2) January 26, 2021
