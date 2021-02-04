Lil Uzi Vert Gets Forehead Pierced With $24M Diamond

The 26-year-old rapper posted more photo and video content of his outlandish new jewelry acquisition, which he says he’s been paying off since 2017. At one point, Uzi must have moved it the wrong way because it struck a nerve, prompting him to bleed from the fresh piercing. Of course, instead of seeking medical help or calling the surgeon who implanted the diamond in his face, Uzi went straight to Twitter and posted a picture of himself with blood running down his face.
Maskless Man Denied Service At Roscoe's Chicken & Waffles, Robs Place Of Food
I love Roscoe's as much as the next person but it ain't worth robbing the place over some chicken & waffles. The way people choose felonious behavior over wearing a damn mask will never cease to amaze me. https://t.co/QfuXBmAE9j— BlackWomenViews Media (@blackwomenviews) February 4, 2021
The man robbed Roscoe's for chicken...— Yours in negritude, Ryan K. Smith (@MeWeFree_) February 4, 2021
I mean... that chicken and waffles does look fucking GOOD.— PCR RitesGood (@pcrritesgood) February 4, 2021
It wasn’t me https://t.co/KmCAPPKwsh— 49ers New QB (@MrRoscoes) February 4, 2021
Only eaten there once, but gotta admit it was really good. Dunno if armed robbery good, but really good.... @jazzboneplyr @kdscheffer60 https://t.co/QoNq7qITw0— TexasLuluCat (@TexasLulu) February 4, 2021
Nah fam the really robbed the Roscoe’s in Pasadena just for some chicken 🤣 I can’t make this up— kyle jones. (@ktj21_) February 4, 2021
The first comment was ‘there’s a roscoe’s in Pasadena?!’ And that’s where my mind went first too https://t.co/YbolXwB2ok— Micc🏁🐼 (@Micklovin__) February 4, 2021
Pasadena Roscoe’s was robbed at gunpoint tonight for chicken and syrup 😂😂😂— Protect Black Womxn🔆 (@Deshawniii_) February 4, 2021
My mans wanted his Obama Special immediately ☠️
....there’s a Roscoe’s in Pasadena?! https://t.co/dZWvSqso6W— Andryanna Sheppard (@AndryannaTV) February 4, 2021
I have eaten at Roscoe's in Pasadena.— Cling 2 Reality (@Cling2Reality) February 4, 2021
It was fabulous.
This is some damn bullshit. https://t.co/KDf2UTa6ju
Lil Uzi Vert Gets Forehead Pierced With $24M Diamond was originally published on wiznation.com