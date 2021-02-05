Diva’s Daily Dirt: Brandy And Whitney Houston’s ‘Cinderalla’ Comes To Disney+

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Nick Cannon Will Be Returning To #WILDNOUT Afterall

It’s been about seven months after initially being fired for his controversal anti-Semitic comments. An MTV Entertainment spokesperson spoke with ET and explained, “Nick has not only apologized and taken responsibility for his comments, but he has also worked to educate himself and others through engagement with Jewish leaders and on his platforms. Those efforts are of the utmost importance and that’s why we have invited him to rejoin our team.”

Nick Cannon is currently recovering from COVID-19. We hope he has a speedy recovery and we look forward to the next season of #WILDNOUT! Looks like it’s going to be epic!

BRANDY AND WHITNEY HOUSTON’S ‘CINDERELLA’ COMES TO DISNEY+

It’s been 24 years since its premiere and now its coming back to inspire even more black and brown generations to come! “Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Cinderella” starring Brandy and Whitney Houston is officially coming to Disney+ at the ‘stroke of midnight’ on Feb.12.

Brandy appeared on ‘The View’ to make the special announcement and reflected on the groundbreaking role as the first Black Cinderella. “It meant everything to me because first of all, I got to work with my childhood idols, Whitney Houston, Whoopi Goldberg, Bernadette Peters,” she said. “The impact that it had on me and the lives of so many families and girls that look like me, it was just unbelievable. Looking back, I can now share this with my daughter and watch it.”

The original premiere garnered over 60 million viewers back in 1997.

