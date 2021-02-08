People Getting Vaccine and STILL Testing Positive fore COVID

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

The vaccines have been going out to different states for the since January. Ohio implemented a phase 1B plan that allowed for the most vulnerable to get the vaccination along with teachers who are ready to get back into the classroom.

Although some people have taken the vaccination they have also still tested positive for COVID-19.

According to CNN it is still very much possible to test positive for the virus even after vaccination due to the human immune system trying to respond to the vaccine.

So the question is which will you get first the vaccine or COVID-19?