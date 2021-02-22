Jay-Z Announces Partnership With Moet and Hennessy, as they Buy into Ace of Spades!

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

The mogul continues to win big, Jay -Z is the prime example of someone who understands that life is a game of chess not checkers. There is no move that he makes tat will cause him to fold or lose.

Congratulations to Jay as he just announced a partnership with Moet Hennessy. It was announced today that the purchase of a 50% stake in rapper Jay-Z’s champagne brand, Armand de Brignac.

As of now there are no term of the financial deal. Since 2006 Jay-Z has had a relationship with Armand de Brigand, show casing it in his video “Show Me What You Got”, then Jay has a 50% stake in the brand. In the year of 2014 Shawn Carter, the rappers real name) bought the remaining half of Armand de Brignac.

