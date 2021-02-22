CLOSE
Celebrity Gossip
HomeCelebrity Gossip

Jay-Z Announces Partnership With Moet and Hennessy, as they Buy into Ace of Spades!

WERE AM Mobile App 2020

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER

The mogul continues to win big, Jay -Z is the prime example of someone who understands that life is a game of chess not checkers. There is no move that he makes tat will cause him to fold or lose.

2011 US Open - Day 15

Source: Al Bello / Getty

Congratulations to Jay as he just announced a partnership with Moet Hennessy. It was announced today that the purchase of a 50% stake in rapper Jay-Z’s champagne brand, Armand de Brignac.

As of now there are no term of the financial deal. Since 2006 Jay-Z has had a relationship with Armand de Brigand, show casing it in his video “Show Me What You Got”, then Jay has a 50% stake in the brand. In the year of 2014 Shawn Carter, the rappers real name) bought the remaining half of Armand de Brignac.

Full story on #theJasmineBRAND.com

Black Fashion Designers From Ohio
Black Fashion Designers from Ohio
29 photos

St. Jude Radtiothon 2020
Videos
Latest
Close