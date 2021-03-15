Get Familiar:: Ohio Bred Producer Shares His Musical Genius!

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

When it comes to the wonderful world of music, it seems like there’s an endless list of talent. Many popular artists, producers, songrwriters and styles are credited to the east coast, west coast and the south of course, but the Midwest is not to be forgotten. In Ohio, there is so much untapped talent, its due time we recognize people working hard to make an name for themselves and making major moves within the ever changing music industry.

Allow me to introduce you to Bradley “Jughead” Thomas, a 33 year old independent accredited super producer and song writer. Jughead is making his mark in the music industry with style. His most current project is a song entitled Guilty with Sevyn Streeter featuring Chris Brown and ASAP Ferg and if you haven’t heard it yet, you’re missing out on a real bop. The song released just last month and has already gotten over 2.5 million streams on Spotify alone.

Jughead created the perfect smooth vibe for Guilty, incorporating old school samples to really take the track to the next level. And you know any time Chris Brown and Sevyn Streeter hop on a track, they truly can make magic happen.

Jughead was inspired to write Guilty during Valentine’s Day 2020. After being stood up and ghosted on the lovers holiday, instead of sulking he decided to pour out his feelings in the studio.

As we all know, 2020 was a year of extreme highs and lows and it took some serious hard work and dedication to get this project completed. With all the COVID-19 restrictions and shutdowns on top of that, it was important for Jughead to get the job done. He took advantage of his personal relationships in-order to get the song completely produced and mastering a seamless final body of work.

Jughead is a Cleveland, Ohio native but he has lived in Columbus for several years and now he also calls Los Angeles home as well, traveling back and forth for work. Things weren’t always sweet for the boy, he spent more than 10 years working as a barber before really taking off with the music. And says the field was an excellent way to network and get in the right rooms with the right people.

In the future, Jughead hopes to continue to collaborate with other artists, songwriters and producers. He wants to work with a little bit of everybody and understands the value of working with others. He says collabs, “enhances the exchange of creative vibes for a great project.” And he certainly would know, he collaborated with another Ohio native, Elliot Trent to write, Kehlani’s, Nights Like This.

Some of his personal favorite producers in the industry are Pharrell and DJ Camper. And when asked what he is currently listening to, Guilty is at the top of the list, along with music from Blxst and Giveon in heavy rotation.

Jughead is a passionate creative who pulls from his personal experiences and raw talent to produce music he loves and is truly proud of. In the future he hopes to work with as many people he can and continue to do what he loves.

Keep up with Jughead on his social media platforms @jugheadprod! Check out his newest single, Guilty, below!

