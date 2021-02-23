Vanessa Bryant Calls Meek Mils Reference to Kobe lyrics, Disrespectful

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Since the Philly rapper, Meek Mill was getting so much heat about his Kobe lyrics he has taken to twitter, to let us know he apologized to Vanessa Bryant privately.

I apologized to her in private earlier today not to the public…Nothing I say on my page directed to a internet viral moment or the family of a grieving woman! If you care about someone grieving change the subject! — Meek Mill (@MeekMill) February 23, 2021

Kobe Bryant’s Lyrics were a bit distasteful, and the widow of the NBA legend, Vanessa Bryant, is speaking out, addressing Meek Mill. Tonight (Feb.22nd), Bryant took to social media, addressing a controversial lyric by Meek Mill that references the tragic helicopter crash that took the life of Kobe Bryant, his daughter and seven others.

Vanessa include the lyric and question and wrote:

Dear Meek Mill, I find this line to be extremely insensitive and disrespectful. Period.

She continued on to say if Meek was a fan of Kobe than she believes he can show his admiration in a different manner.

The track is snippet of a collabortaion between Lil Baby and Meek where Meek Mill raps:

“Yeah, and if I ever lack, I’m goin’ out with my chopper, it be another Kobe.”

What do you think? Did he go to far with his word play?