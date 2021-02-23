CLOSE
The QuickSilva Show
Diva’s Daily Dirt: Vanessa Bryant Responds To Meek Mill

Vanessa Bryant Responds To Meek Mill

 

Vanessa Bryant has responded to Meek Mill for his most recent controversial rap bar, where he rapped,

“Yeah, and if I ever lack, I’m goin’ out with my chopper, it be another Kobe.”

Meek Mill told twitter he apologized to Mrs. Bryant in private earlier that day but here is the official statement she posted on social media:

 

 

 

