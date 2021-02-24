K Michelle Defending Herself for Butt Falling Out of Place

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

The singer K Michelle took to IG live to spend some time with fans, and while she was twerking a few fans on he IG Live noticed that her butt fell out of place.

If you’re wondering how that it is possible well sometimes thats what happens when you get butt implants. Now K Michelle is responding to the critics who are asking questions about who this butt falling out of place has come to be.

She reminded fans that she already had to have reconstructive surgery to remove her other implants,and still has another surgery to go togged herself back to a sort of normal.

Check it out Below

“So the video of me dancing is sad that I even have 2explain. I walked y’all through how difficult this process of removing silicone from my body for 3YEARS/16 surgeries Did we not forget I almost died due 2this?????? Now i’m in the process of 3 reconstruction steps.

What u saw in the video was a happy woman with a faja and my extra fat! I’ve been very open so I can heal ladies. I didn’t have to tell anybody and I could’ve covered up until the process was done,but NO. Ladies need to see and hear the truth. I decided to use my platform to help.

I havent bothered anyone Ive been out of the way so What I dont understand is what was the purpose or what was so entertaining about a woman FINALLY bein able 2walk again with EXTRA fat from the removal.I saw the comments and of course it was Black women filled with so much hate”

So let her live! We wish K. Michelle a fast healing process when she undergoes another surgery.