Eddie Murphy Rejected Ryans Cooglers, Coming 2 America Sequel Idea

I am looking forward to watching the sequel the classic Coming 2 America. If you have not seen the original movie starring Eddie Murphy that debuted back in 1988, with co stars Arsenio Hall, James Earl Jones, Shari Headley, and John Amos.

For the sequel Eddie Murphy wanted Michael B. Jordan to play his son. Eddie Murphy explains how the movie has such a happy ending then became this huge thing for the culture. From people dressing up in Coming To America costumes to catchphrases and more. Check out what he said below

“The way the story ended was kind of like, ‘And they lived happily ever after’. Then all this time passed and the movie became this cult thing. Catchphrases from the movie start working their way into the culture. Stores turning themselves into McDowell’s [where Prince Akeem worked.] I see Beyoncé and Jay-Z dressed up like the Zamunda characters for Halloween.”

Check Out the Sequel Trailer Below

Catch the movie Coming 2 America on Amazon Prime on March 5, 2021. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic the movie was not able to be released in theaters.