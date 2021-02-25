Rugrats Back With Fresh Animation on Paramount Plus!

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Yes! I am happy to see one of my favorite cartoons hit the TV screen once again. The adventures of Tommy, Chuckie, Phil , Lil, and Angelica was something I definitely looked forward to as a child in the 90s. So to see them come back to life with the same voices, and a fresh animation is something I can look forward to.

That is if I am wiling to pay for a new streaming service. So yeah the new Fresh Rugrats will be able to be streamed on an all new streaming service called Paramount Plus! Thee babies sure do know how to keep a child’s attention with all of their smart missions they go on.

According to theShadeRoom you’ll be able to catch this cartoon sooner than you think!!

Check it out Below

Will you be tuned in?