Kash Doll and Kevin Durant Go At it on Twitter

I love me some Kash Doll, don’t get me wrong but I will admit, I have never called her KD!

So heres the tea apparently over the weekend KashDoll, tweeted how all these guys want to smash her, using a lyric from the Moneybaggyo remix song, “Said Sumn”.

You did not have to use those initials to get this tweet off…U have to relax with the KD talk, your name is KASHDOLL — Kevin Durant (@KDTrey5) February 27, 2021

Quickly after the tweet was out, the real KD hopped into the Tweet room to let Kash Know, to relax with the KD talk. The two exchange a few words back and fourth on twitter, which drove of course the INTANET crazy with memes.

But I will concur, the only KD we acknowledge is Kevin Durant! We love you Kash! She soon tweeted that they argue about this all the time!

We argue about this all the time… — 3:14 (@kashdoll) February 27, 2021

Who do you think the real KD is?