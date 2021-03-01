CLOSE
Celebrity Gossip
HomeCelebrity Gossip

Kash Doll and Kevin Durant Go At it on Twitter

WERE AM Mobile App 2020

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER

I love me some Kash Doll, don’t get me wrong but I will admit, I have never called her KD!

So heres the tea apparently over the weekend KashDoll, tweeted how all these guys want to smash her, using a lyric from the Moneybaggyo remix song, “Said Sumn”.

Quickly after the tweet was out, the real KD hopped into the Tweet room to let Kash Know, to relax with the KD talk. The two exchange a few words back and fourth on twitter, which drove of course the INTANET crazy with memes.

But I will concur, the only KD we acknowledge is Kevin Durant! We love you Kash! She soon tweeted that they argue about this all the time!

Who do you think the real KD is?

Hypebeast Alert: Master & Dynamic & Kevin Durant Unveil A Bathing Ape Collection [Photos]
11 photos

St. Jude Radtiothon 2020
Videos
Latest
Close