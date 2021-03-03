Get The Look: How To Recreate The Hottest Spring Wig Trends

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

If you’re like me, you have a collection of wigs that are always on rotation. Short, long, natural, curly or wavy, they’re nestled safely in a bag or box in your closet waiting for their turn. Wigs are the perfect protective style to care for your natural hair while allowing you to slay without the commitment and on-the-go.

We tapped Brittany Johnson, licensed hairstylist and senior content manager for Mayvenn, who shared what you can expect from the upcoming season’s biggest wig trends.

HelloBeautiful: Why are wigs increasing in popularity?

Brittany Johnson: Wigs have been popular for decades, but I think that they’re getting even more visibility now because of the range of styling and install methods available. Wig wearers can choose to have styles that look more natural, or not, and there are so many more options to achieve both a protective style and a fun new look.

HB: What trends can we expect this Spring with colors and cuts?

BJ: I’d predict that Spring will showcase a lot more natural hairstyles being embraced. Although the natural hair movement isn’t new by any means, the pandemic forced a lot more people to learn to DIY and care for their own hair in new ways. Clients are experimenting with creating their own looks and adding pops of color that can be easily maintained at home in between salon appointments.

Natural hair is some of the most beautiful inspiration there is. We’ve continued to go back to our roots, and thankfully aren’t showing any signs of slowing down. This Kinky Straight look mimics your natural texture after a fresh blow out, and can be styled in so many ways. The secret? Less styling product is truly more! Start with your favorite heat protectant, and detangle thoroughly. Blow dry and gently stretch your hair, then blend your leave out with your Kinky Straight bundles. Get the look with bundles in 16”, 18”, 20”, paired with a U-Part Wig service.

HB: Why are wigs perfect for women who don’t want to color or cut their hair?

BJ: Wigs are a great protective style solution because they not only give your natural hair a break, they are also an easy way to try a new look without the commitment. Whether it’s a shorter haircut or a different color, testing out the new style with a wig helps you figure out what you’d like to try permanently. Better yet, you can keep switching up your style without ever truly committing at all!

Rich color combos in varying shades of warm, reddish tones will continue to take over in 2021. It’s an opportunity to try a look that’s lighter and brighter, without committing to the upkeep of going blonde. This look can be toned to perfectly suit your natural undertones, while still feeling new and fresh. Ask your stylist to use shades of copper, strawberry blonde, or auburn to create a look that’s one of a kind. Use Mayvenn’s Water Wave hair in a 14” Lace Closure and 14”, 16”, 18” bundles, book a Custom Lace Closure Wig, and add-on the custom color with your stylist to complete this look. Don’t forget to grab color-safe styling products!

HB: What can we expect from Mayvenn in the Spring?

BJ: Mayvenn will continue to focus on creating quality, meaningful salon experiences for clients, as well as support the growth of stylists’ businesses. We are truly working towards becoming the one-stop destination for amazing products, top-rated stylists and easy appointments. Making quality-guaranteed hair and service accessible, affordable, and simplifying the salon experience is going to continue to be the guiding light for this year and beyond.

Pick up some Deep Wave bundles in 20”, 24”, 26”, 26”, add an 18” frontal, and book a complimentary Custom Lace Frontal Wig service to complete this look. The free-flowing vibes that curly bundles bring are super necessary after the stress of 2020. Plus, they’re also timeless and can last forever – and a carefree style is much-needed during uncertain times. Be sure to keep your favorite detangler and wide-tooth comb on deck, and twist or pineapple your hair at night. As long as you keep the natural curls tangle-free and moisturized, you’re all set for this style.

HB: What advice do you have for women who may be afraid to glue their wigs down?

BJ: It’s really important to note that the product used was not meant for anyone’s hair or scalp, at any time. Products that are created safely for use with wigs often come with their own removal solutions and detailed instructions. Plus, there are a ton of options – like wig tape or hair gels – that can achieve a similar effect without the use of glue at all.

Shop Mayvenn’s Virgin 360 Lace Wigs wig collection, here.

