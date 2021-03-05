Jim Jones & Harry Fraud ft. French Montana “Bada Bing,” Funk Flex, Jadakiss & Murda Beatz “Damn Shame” & More | Daily Visuals 3.5.21

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

It seems like just yesterday Jim Jones and French Montana were constantly beefing on records, DVD’s, and in clubs because of Montana’s friendship with Max B.

Now that they’re all grown and successful beyond their wildest dreams, Jones and French have squashed their drama and linked up for the visuals to “Bada Bing” where the two show it’s all love and can share the same space without trying to kill each other. We wonder if Jones will ever get on that kinda level with Max B. Probably not.

Keeping the scene in NYC, Funk Flex releases his latest clip to “Damn Shame” where he calls on Jadakiss to hold him down in the city that never sleeps because, well, why not? They already both in NY. Might as well shoot the video there.

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from SZA, Big Sean ft. Nipsey Hussle, and more.

JIM JONES & HARRY FRAUD FT. FRENCH MONTANA – “BADA BING”

FUNK FLEX, JADAKISS & MURDA BEATZ – “DAMN SHAME”

SZA – “GOOD DAYS”

BIG SEAN FT. NIPSEY HUSSLE – “DEEP DELIEVERNCE”

YUNG MAL – “STAY DOWN”

TANK – “CAN’T LET IT SHOW”

YOUNG JA FT. EDOT BABY & JUELZ SANTANA – “ARI”

TRAPBOY FREDDY – “LAUGH NOW”

RICK HYDE – “RESPECTFULLY”

