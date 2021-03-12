Ohio Athletes Will Not Quarantine If Exposed to COVID in Classroom

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Spring sports are beginning to kick off, and along with student athletes, parents, coaches we re excited to be getting our children back to what they love, sports, having fun, and spending quality time with friends.

Although the COVID still lingers here and there the number in Ohio cases has significantly decrease. By May 1 President Joe Biden has even made it clear that all Adults will have access to vaccination.

According to the Columbus Dispatch athletes who are participating in spring sports will not have to quarantine if they are exposed to COVID-19 while in a classroom wearing a mask.