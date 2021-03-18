Kobe Bryant Family Files for Trademark for ‘Mamba and Mambacita’!

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

The family of Kobe Bryant has filed for a trademark and the two nicknames that are associated with the legend and his daughter Gianna Bryant.

Kobe Bryant’s family has a lawyer representing them and has filled an application to trademark Mamba dad Mambacita, which are the nicknames for Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna. Paperwork that was filed on March 10th said the trademarks would be used for pants, shorts, bottoms socks, dresses, jackets, and hoodies.

According to thejasminebrand, its not clear if the family is planning to use these trademarks to work on something, or if they just do not want anyone else to use the names for money.

Kobe Bryant’s estate previously filed to trademark “Mamba Sports Academy”, “Mambacita”, “Lady Mambas” and “Lil Mambas.”