Nike Denies Any Involvement in Creation of Lil Nas X, Satan Shoes

Lil Nas X has released the visual for his song Montego, and shortly after announced that a custom shoe would be coming along. Satan Shoes, is what Lil Nas X has decided to call his shoes, and Nike denied helping out the pop star.

They are being made in collaboration with MSCHF, using a very infamous Nike design, the Air Max 97’s, one of my favorite shoes from Nike.

Of course some way some how Nike has got the tea that Lil Nas X was up to this and using one of their similar designs, but the company has revealed that they have had no involvement with Lil Nas X shoes.

According to NBCnews, Nike is denying anything to do with the release.

“We do not have a relationship with Lil Nas X or MSCHF,” the statement says. “Nike did not design or release these shoes and we do not endorse them.”

They are totaled at over $1,000.00, dropping 666 pairs. It sparked outrage over the weekend from very high profile religious figures. They are even to said to contain real blood.

Are you buying Satan Shoes?

