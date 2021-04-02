Quavo is Letting the World Know He Never Abused Saweetie

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

I am happy that Quavo finally decided to chime in and state his case, in the situation that happened on the elevator a year ago between him, and his ex, Saweetie.

The elevator video showed Saweetie swinging on Quavo, and then he flung her into the elevator, and kept her from leaving him as it seems thats what she was trying to to do.

According to thejasminebrand.com Quav decided to tell TMZ that he never physically abused Saweetie:

“We had an unfortunate situation almost a year ago that we both learned and moved on from. I haven’t physically abused Saweetie and have real gratitude for what we did share overall.”

I believe him, its sad to see them go their separate ways, they were cute together.

Who should Quavo date next?