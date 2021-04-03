Kevin Durant Fined $50k for Threatened Rant Toward Comedian Michael Rapport

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Remember whenI mentioned on air that KD was in a bit of trouble following his surfaced DM screenshots with comedian Michael Rapaport. These screenshot contained a very heated conversation between the two men, in which KD was using Homophobic slurs toward Rapaport.

Long tory short it would been very smart if KD had decided to reach out to Rapport on SnapChat because enow since these photos of their conversation has gotten out, KD has been fined $50,000 according to thejasminebrand.com.

The NBA’s President of League Operations Byron Spruell announced the fine against Kevin Durant Friday (April 2nd).

Rapaport responded and said in a social media video,