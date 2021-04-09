Music Columbus and Power 1075/1063 Presents: Music Business Monday’s virtual music conference series that will bring together well-connected industry executives. This includes record label reps, DJs, artist, and inspiring creatives to educate the next wave on how to thrive and advance in the entertainment industry.
Kicking it off with Def Jam Recordings’ Execs Hosted by Dj Mr. King Monday, April 19th at 7 pm! Watch and interactive live right here on our website, or on the Power Facebook page.
