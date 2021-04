LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

DJ Misses dishing out what’s trending on the timeline:

Yonkers Mayor say’s city will honor late rapper DMX with a Statue or a street named after him depending on what DMX’s family wants.

DJ Mustard calls out his Personal Shopper for charging his credit card 50k for personal luxury items.

Trending On The Timeline W/DJ Misses DMX Being Honored And DJ Mustard Calls Out Personal Shopper was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

Also On Power 107.5: