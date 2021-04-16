Ohio Schools Report 1,600 New COVID Cases

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Ohio’s K-12 schools reported their highest week-to-week increase of COVID-19 cases in more than a month on Thursday, notching 1,621 new cumulative cases in the week ending Sunday, April 11.

Thursday’s new cases, published by the Ohio Department of Health, bring Ohio’s total this school year to 71,051. Cases have increased every week since March 18 except for one, generally following the slight upward trend of cases throughout the state since mid-March.

1,556 (56%) of 2,774 schools, districts, private schools, vocational schools, preschools and other non-college institutions that the state tracks have reported cases. That is two more schools since last week.

Gov. Mike DeWine on Thursday continued to encourage older high school students to get Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine, which is approved for people 16 and up.

“If your child is 16 or over, time to get the child vaccinated,” he said during his statewide briefing, “It’s really time to do it.”

Courtesy of NBC4i.com