Michael Jordan will be the Presenter for Kobe Bryant Induction into the Hall of Fame

1992 NBA All-Star Game

Source: Jon Soohoo / Getty

I still can’t believe that Kobe Bryant passed away, and it been almost a little bit over a yer since the tragic accident. Fans around the world continue to express how much the Legend meant to them, it is obvious his legacy as a basketball player is unmatched. Kobe will be an inductee for the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame as part of the 2020 class.

#MichaelJordan is set to be the presenter that will honor Kobe as he is inducted into the hall of fame. asa year MJ shared a very touching speech at Kobe and Ginnas memorial service as the Staple Center.

Courtesy of theshaderoom.com

