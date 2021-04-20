CLOSE
The 614
HomeThe 614

1 Dead After Columbus Police Respond To Altercation

WERE AM Mobile App 2020

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER

Columbus Police Car

Source: Nia Noelle / Nia Noelle

Not even an hour after the verdict came down in the trial against Former Minneapolis Police officer Derek Chauvin for murdering George Floyd, we’re faced with yet another case of someone dying at the hands of a police officer. This time on the southeast side of Columbus, Ohio.

Columbus Police Officers were called just after 4:30 p.m. about an alleged stabbing at the 3100 block of Legion Lane, north of Chatterton Road. Reports state the 911 call came from someone who stated a female was trying to stab them.

The person shot was taken to Mount Carmel East Hospital in critical condition, but later died at the hospital, Police confirmed.

The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation has been called to investigate a fatal shooting. No further details surrounding the matter have been released.

Story developing.

Police killings 2020

108 Black Men And Boys Killed By Police

108 photos Launch gallery

108 Black Men And Boys Killed By Police

Continue reading 108 Black Men And Boys Killed By Police

108 Black Men And Boys Killed By Police

UPDATED: 7:15 p.m. ET, April 20, 2021 -- The centuries-old American tradition of police shooting and killing Black males suffered an untraditional jolt on Tuesday when former cop Derek Chauvin was found guilty and convicted on all counts for murdering George Floyd by kneeling on the unarmed, handcuffed man's neck for more than nine minutes. https://twitter.com/TIME/status/1384614198282530816?s=20 But the anomaly of a guilty verdict was far from enough to offset the apparent violent rite of police passage that is still thriving in 2021 and only seems to be gaining momentum instead of slowing. It should give any American citizen pause as a steady number of Black people -- especially males both young and old -- continue to be added to a growing list of victims with what seems like a new shooting every week. MORE: #SayHerName: Black Women And Girls Killed By Police Matthew Williams became the most recent Black male killed in an instance of preventable police violence when officers in Georgia said they shot him on April 12, 2021, because he had a knife. However, Williams' family rejects that narrative and has demanded the release of bodycam footage to verify police claims. [caption id="attachment_4139462" align="alignnone" width="1024"] Matthew Williams and his mother. | Source: Twitter[/caption] Williams died in his own home from the shooting. The lawyer re[resenting the family said the police are actively engaged in trying "to cover up killing a man in his own home." Local news outlet 11Alive reported that a witness said Williams was not armed with a knife when he was shot. One of Williams's five sisters said the police narrative is totally out of character for her brother. "My brother was not violent. My brother was not confrontational," Chyah Williams said. "He was the most caring, giving, selfless person you could ever meet." https://twitter.com/ArianaTriggs/status/1382444831910334464?s=20 Williams' killing came one day after a 20-year-old Black man named Daunte Wright was shot and killed during a traffic stop that centered on the number of air fresheners hanging from a car's rearview mirror. Williams and Wright join a long list of other Black men and boys killed by the police, including but certainly not limited to: Tamir RiceBotham Shem Jean; E.J. Bradford; and Michael Brown. But two of the most recent names that can tragically be included in this deadly equation are Michael Dean, a 28-year-old father who police shot in the head on Dec. 3, 2019, and Jamee Johnson, a 22-year-old HBCU student who police shot to death after a questionable traffic stop on Dec. 14, 2019. One of the most distressing parts of this seemingly nonstop string of police killings of Black people is the fact that more times than not, the officer involved in the shooting can hide behind the claim that they feared for their lives -- even if the victim was shot in the back, as has become the case for so many deadly episodes involving law enforcement. In a handful of those cases -- such as Antwon Rose, a 13-year-old boy killed in Pittsburgh, and Stephon Clark, a 22-year-old killed in Sacramento, both of whom were unarmed -- the officers either avoided being criminally charged altogether or were acquitted despite damning evidence that the cops' lives were not threatened and there was no cause for them to resort to lethal force or any violence for that matter. Civil rights attorney Ben Crump, who has been retained in so many of these cases, described the above scenarios in his new book, "Open Season," as the "genocide" of Black people. As NewsOne continues covering these shootings that so often go ignored by mainstream media, the below running list (in no certain order) of Black men and boys who have been shot and killed by police under suspicious circumstances can serve as a tragic reminder of the dangers Black and brown citizens face upon being born into a world of hate that has branded them as suspects since birth. Scroll down to learn more about the Black men and boys who have lost their lives to police violence.

St. Jude 2021
Videos
Latest
Close