1 Dead After Columbus Police Respond To Altercation

Not even an hour after the verdict came down in the trial against Former Minneapolis Police officer Derek Chauvin for murdering George Floyd, we’re faced with yet another case of someone dying at the hands of a police officer. This time on the southeast side of Columbus, Ohio.
Columbus Police Officers were called just after 4:30 p.m. about an alleged stabbing at the 3100 block of Legion Lane, north of Chatterton Road. Reports state the 911 call came from someone who stated a female was trying to stab them.
The person shot was taken to Mount Carmel East Hospital in critical condition, but later died at the hospital, Police confirmed.
The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation has been called to investigate a fatal shooting. No further details surrounding the matter have been released.
19. Marcellis Stinnette, teen killed by police in Waukegan, Illinois
Source:Twitter
19 of 108
20. Jonathan Price
20 of 108
21. Deon Kay
21 of 108
22. Daniel Prude
22 of 108
23. Damian Daniels
23 of 108
24. Dijon Kizzee
24 of 108
25. Trayford Pellerin
Source:GoFundMe
25 of 108
26. David McAtee
26 of 108
27. Natosha “Tony” McDade
27 of 108
28. George Floyd
28 of 108
29. Yassin Mohamed
29 of 108
30. Finan H. Berhe
30 of 108
31. Sean Reed
Source:Twitter
31 of 108
32. Steven Demarco Taylor
Source:S. Lee Merritt
32 of 108
33. Ariane McCree
Source:The Herald/YouTube
33 of 108
34. Terrance Franklin
34 of 108
35. Miles Hall
Source:KRON4
35 of 108
36. Darius Tarver
Source:S. Lee Merritt
36 of 108
37. William Green
37 of 108
38. Samuel David Mallard, 19
38 of 108
39. Kwame "KK" Jones, 17
Source:facebook
39 of 108
40. De’von Bailey, 19
40 of 108
41. Christopher Whitfield, 31
41 of 108
42. Anthony Hill, 26
42 of 108
43. De'Von Bailey, 19
43 of 108
44. Eric Logan, 54
44 of 108
45. Jamarion Robinson, 26
45 of 108
46. Gregory Hill Jr., 30
46 of 108
47. JaQuavion Slaton, 20
47 of 108
48. Ryan Twyman, 24
48 of 108
49. Brandon Webber, 20
49 of 108
50. Jimmy Atchison, 21
50 of 108
51. Willie McCoy, 20
51 of 108
52. Emantic "EJ" Fitzgerald Bradford Jr., 21
52 of 108
53. D’ettrick Griffin, 18
53 of 108
54. Jemel Roberson, 26
Source:false
54 of 108
55. DeAndre Ballard, 23
Source:false
55 of 108
56. Botham Shem Jean, 26
Source:false
56 of 108
57. Antwon Rose Jr., 17
Source:false
57 of 108
58. Robert Lawrence White, 41
Source:false
58 of 108
59. Anthony Lamar Smith, 24
Source:Getty
59 of 108
60. Ramarley Graham, 18
Source:Getty
60 of 108
61. Manuel Loggins Jr., 31
Source:Getty
61 of 108
62. Trayvon Martin, 17
Source:Getty
62 of 108
63. Wendell Allen, 20
Source:Getty
63 of 108
64. Kendrec McDade, 19
Source:Getty
64 of 108
65. Larry Jackson Jr., 32
Source:Getty
65 of 108
66. Jonathan Ferrell, 24
Source:Getty
66 of 108
67. Jordan Baker, 26
Source:Getty
67 of 108
68. Victor White lll, 22
Source:Getty
68 of 108
69. Dontre Hamilton, 31
Source:Getty
69 of 108
70. Eric Garner, 43
Source:Getty
70 of 108
71. John Crawford lll, 22
Source:Getty
71 of 108
72. Michael Brown, 18
Source:Getty
72 of 108
73. Ezell Ford, 25
Source:Getty
73 of 108
74. Dante Parker, 36
Source:Getty
74 of 108
75. Kajieme Powell, 25
Source:Getty
75 of 108
76. Laquan McDonald, 17
Source:Getty
76 of 108
77. Akai Gurley, 28
Source:Getty
77 of 108
78. Tamir Rice, 12
Source:Getty
78 of 108
79. Rumain Brisbon, 34
Source:Getty
79 of 108
80. Jerame Reid, 36
Source:Getty
80 of 108
81. Charly Keunang, 43
Source:Getty
81 of 108
82. Tony Robinson, 19
Source:Getty
82 of 108
83. Walter Scott, 50
Source:Getty
83 of 108
84. Freddie Gray, 25
Source:Getty
84 of 108
85. Brendon Glenn, 29
Source:Getty
85 of 108
86. Samuel DuBose, 43
Source:Getty
86 of 108
87. Christian Taylor, 19
Source:Getty
87 of 108
88. Jamar Clark, 24
Source:Getty
88 of 108
89. Mario Woods, 26
Source:Getty
89 of 108
90. Quintonio LeGrier, 19
Source:Getty
90 of 108
91. Gregory Gunn, 58
Source:Getty
91 of 108
92. Akiel Denkins, 24
Source:Getty
92 of 108
93. Alton Sterling, 37
Source:Getty
93 of 108
94. Philando Castile, 32
Source:Getty
94 of 108
95. Terrence Sterling, 31
Source:Getty
95 of 108
96. Terence Crutcher, 40
Source:Getty
96 of 108
97. Keith Lamont Scott, 43
Source:Getty
97 of 108
98. Alfred Olango, 38
Source:Getty
98 of 108
99. Jordan Edwards, 15
Source:Getty
99 of 108
100. Stephon Clark, 22
Source:false
100 of 108
101. Danny Ray Thomas, 34
Source:false
101 of 108
102. DeJuan Guillory, 27
Source:false
102 of 108
103. Patrick Harmon, 50
103 of 108
104. Jonathan Hart, 21
104 of 108
105. Maurice Granton, 24
105 of 108
106. Julius Johnson, 23
106 of 108
107. Jamee Johnson, 22
Source:S. Lee Merritt
107 of 108
108. Michael Dean, 28
Source:S. Lee Merritt
108 of 108
UPDATED: 7:15 p.m. ET, April 20, 2021 --
The centuries-old American tradition of police shooting and killing Black males suffered an untraditional jolt on Tuesday when former cop Derek Chauvin was found guilty and convicted on all counts for murdering George Floyd by kneeling on the unarmed, handcuffed man's neck for more than nine minutes.
https://twitter.com/TIME/status/1384614198282530816?s=20
But the anomaly of a guilty verdict was far from enough to offset the apparent violent rite of police passage that is still thriving in 2021 and only seems to be gaining momentum instead of slowing. It should give any American citizen pause as a steady number of Black people -- especially males both young and old -- continue to be added to a growing list of victims with what seems like a new shooting every week.
MORE: #SayHerName: Black Women And Girls Killed By Police
Matthew Williams became the most recent Black male killed in an instance of preventable police violence when officers in Georgia said they shot him on April 12, 2021, because he had a knife. However, Williams' family rejects that narrative and has demanded the release of bodycam footage to verify police claims.
[caption id="attachment_4139462" align="alignnone" width="1024"] Matthew Williams and his mother. | Source: Twitter[/caption]
Williams died in his own home from the shooting.
The lawyer re[resenting the family said the police are actively engaged in trying "to cover up killing a man in his own home."
Local news outlet 11Alive reported that a witness said Williams was not armed with a knife when he was shot.
One of Williams's five sisters said the police narrative is totally out of character for her brother.
"My brother was not violent. My brother was not confrontational," Chyah Williams said. "He was the most caring, giving, selfless person you could ever meet."
https://twitter.com/ArianaTriggs/status/1382444831910334464?s=20
Williams' killing came one day after a 20-year-old Black man named Daunte Wright was shot and killed during a traffic stop that centered on the number of air fresheners hanging from a car's rearview mirror.
Williams and Wright join a long list of other Black men and boys killed by the police, including but certainly not limited to: Tamir Rice; Botham Shem Jean; E.J. Bradford; and Michael Brown. But two of the most recent names that can tragically be included in this deadly equation are Michael Dean, a 28-year-old father who police shot in the head on Dec. 3, 2019, and Jamee Johnson, a 22-year-old HBCU student who police shot to death after a questionable traffic stop on Dec. 14, 2019.
One of the most distressing parts of this seemingly nonstop string of police killings of Black people is the fact that more times than not, the officer involved in the shooting can hide behind the claim that they feared for their lives -- even if the victim was shot in the back, as has become the case for so many deadly episodes involving law enforcement. In a handful of those cases -- such as Antwon Rose, a 13-year-old boy killed in Pittsburgh, and Stephon Clark, a 22-year-old killed in Sacramento, both of whom were unarmed -- the officers either avoided being criminally charged altogether or were acquitted despite damning evidence that the cops' lives were not threatened and there was no cause for them to resort to lethal force or any violence for that matter.
Civil rights attorney Ben Crump, who has been retained in so many of these cases, described the above scenarios in his new book, "Open Season," as the "genocide" of Black people.
As NewsOne continues covering these shootings that so often go ignored by mainstream media, the below running list (in no certain order) of Black men and boys who have been shot and killed by police under suspicious circumstances can serve as a tragic reminder of the dangers Black and brown citizens face upon being born into a world of hate that has branded them as suspects since birth.
Scroll down to learn more about the Black men and boys who have lost their lives to police violence.