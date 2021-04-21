Anika Noni Rose Will Star In Showtime’s New Vampire Drama Pilot ‘Let The Right One In’

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Anika Noni Rose will lead opposite Demián Bichir in Showtime’s vampire drama pilot Let the Right One In. According to Deadline, the Dreamgirls and Power Tony Award winning actress will portray Naomi in the pilot series. Away creator Andrew Hinderaker serves as showrunner and Seith Man is set to direct the series.

The series is inspired by the best-selling novel by John Ajvide Lindqvist and its 2008 Swedish film adaptation. It follows a character named Mark, played by BIchir and his 12 year old daughter Eleanor, whose lives were changed indefinitely 10 years before when she was turned into a vampire.

Eleanor lives a sheltered life, only able to venture out at night, while her father does his best to provide her with the minimal amount of human blood she requires to stay alive.

Rose will play the sharp yet cynical character named Naomi, who balances life as a single mother and a homicide detective. She is very protective of her son, Isaiah, and when Isaiah befriends their new neighbor who recently moved in next door, Naomi’s excited. That is until she suspects something’s strange with their new neighbors.

Deadline described Let the Right One In as “an elevated genre drama, which is turning a naturalistic lens on human frailty, strength and compassion.”

Rose is a Grammy and SAG Award nominee for Dreamgirls, a nine-time NAACP Image Award nominee and has recently appeared in films and television series, Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey, Them and Little Fires Everywhere. She earned a Tony Award for Best Featured Actress in a Musical for her performance in Caroline on Broadway.

The pilot has no premiere date. Let The Right One In is executively produced by Hinderaker, Mann and Marty Adelstein and Becky Clements for Tomorrow Studios, a partnership between Adelstein and ITV Studios. Bichir will also serve as a producer on the potential series.

