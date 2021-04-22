Lil Mosey Wanted For Rape!

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

“Blueberry Faygo” rapper Lil Mosey is reportedly wanted by police for rape charges.

According to authorities, Mosey, who’s real name is Lathan Echols, has been charged with 2nd degree rape. The incident in question allegedly occurred this past January. And since he was a no show in court this week, Mosey is now wanted by police in his home state of Washington.

A woman is claiming that she and a friend linked up to visit Mosey at a cabin. Rather than having a good time hanging out, the woman says she was raped by Lil Mosey and another unidentified male. In the reports, it states that one victim agreed to consensual sex in a car, but became incoherent after drinking White Claws and champagne.

She goes on to detail the events that unfolded during the night in question claiming that Mosey got on top of her, pushed her legs apart and proceeded to have sex with her. She says she blacked out and woke up to another male forcing himself inside her.

The unnamed victim says she suffered leg pain, as well as bruising throughout her body. The victims also mentioned receiving a text message from someone else at the cabin suggesting the guys talked about “training two girls.”

More details are to come as this story is still developing. If convicted, Lil Mosey could face life in prison in the state of Washington.

