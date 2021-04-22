Pretty Ricky’s Baby Blue Releases Statement In ICU

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

We continue to keep our prayer warriors on duty for R&B group, Pretty Ricky’s, Baby Blue.

Blue was shot Monday, while in Florida celebrating the release of his new single. The incident took place at Sparez Bowling Alley, in which Blue and another victim were outside near their vehicles when two unknown suspects approached them and an altercation unfolded. The situation escalated, leading to an attempted robbery and shooting.

Baby Blue sufferered the gunshot wound to his left shoulder area. The bullet penetrated and stuck a lung and lodged itself in his back. Blue was listed in critical condition immediately after the shooting.

Today, Blue released a statement on his condition and is currently in the ICU. See below for his full statement.

We are still praying for a speedy recovery for Baby Blue, looks like he has a ways to go before he is feeling back to normal.

Source: TheShadeRoom

