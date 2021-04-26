Warmer Weather on the Way for Columbus

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

One thing about Ohio you can expect for the weather to play with your emotions, you have your warm day, then 30 degree drop the next day. Its Ohio so if you’re forth state you’re probably use to it. However when its officially spring time and close to summer you know its about to be heated up outside.

This week we can expect to see some days with a high 70, 80 degree day, and other days will be in the 60’s. All of which to me are acceptable Ohio weather in the spring time. To get a look at this weeks forecast take a look below

QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

This morning Partly cloudy, chilly, low 30s

Today: Mainly sunny, warmer, high 70

Tonight: Mostly clear, low 48

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, warm, high 82

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy, then chance for showers & storms, high 80

Thursday: Chance for showers and thunderstorms, high 68

Friday: Clearing and cooler, high 65

Well get ready to enjoy and dress proper. Courtesy of NBC4i.com