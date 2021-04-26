Fans and Friends Not to Happy with Russell Simmons Speech about Drugs at DMX Funeral!

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Sometimes we just pick the wrong time to open our mouth about the wrong things. Well this was definitely Russell Simmons who chose to speak about his drug use at the funeral of Earl Simmons, known to the world as DMX.

On Saturday April 24 DMX rode one last time though the street son New York on a monster truck with eh Ruff Ryders behind him. Sunday caused for a more intimate celebration for closer friends, and celebrities, like Nas, Lil Kim, and more.

As some friends were giving there memories of DMX, Russell Simmons felt it was appropriate to speak about his own use of cocaine and that what he had in common with the late rapper, and how he didn’t do much to help him. SMH!

Catch the speech below

Do you feel it was inappropriate?

Courtesy of thejasminebrand.com