Coronavirus in Ohio Tuesday update: State loosens quarantine restrictions for vaccinated persons

According to NBC4i.com Gov. Mike DeWine provided updates Tuesday on Ohio’s response to the coronavirus pandemic, including a loosening of the state’s quarantine guidelines.

As of April 27, a total of 1,067,262 (+1,560) cases have been reported since the pandemic began, leading to 55,992 (+179) hospitalizations and 7,749 (+16) ICU admissions. A total of 4,601,907 — or 39.4% of the state’s population — has started the vaccination process, an increase of 20,856 from the previous day.

Speaking from a mass vaccination clinic at Cleveland State University, DeWine announced a change to the state’s quarantine guidelines, saying that those who are fully vaccinated will not have to quarantine if exposed to a person who has COVID-19. A person is considered fully vaccinated two weeks after they receive their final dose.

In reviewing the state’s COVID-19 data, DeWine said he is hopeful that a recent increase in cases has plateaued and is beginning to decline.

Shortly before DeWine spoke, U.S. health officials announced that fully vaccinated Americans don’t need to wear masks outdoors anymore unless they are in a big crowd of strangers, and that those who are unvaccinated can go without a face covering outside in some cases, too.

The state’s rate of cases per 100,000 residents over two weeks was reported last Thursday at 185.8. DeWine had set a benchmark of 50 for lifting the pandemic health orders in the state. He has signaled that a replacement benchmark may be in the works.

Vaccination is open to those 16 and older.